Police are appealing for information after a van was deliberately set on fire in Blackridge.

The fire had been started at around 12.10am on Friday morning on Woodhill Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Detectives have asked anyone who may have seen any unusual activity in the lead up to the fire to come forward.

Drivers with dash cams have also been asked to check their footage from the night in question.

Detective Constable Laura Hanlon, of Livingston CID, said: “I am asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone who was driving in the Woodhill Road area around the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage that would help with our investigation is asked to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0075 of 9 April, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...