Edinburgh City FC’s manager Gary Naysmith has been announced as the Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month award for March 2021.

Edinburgh City’s last game before the league was temporarily suspended as a result of the pandemic was on 10 January in a Scottish Cup tie against Airdrieonians. Naysmith, who was only appointed as manager last month, led Edinburgh City to a flawless restart to their league campaign after achieving maximum points in March following victories over Elgin City, Albion Rovers, Stenhousemuir and Cowdenbeath.

6th April 2021 Edinburgh – Edinburgh City boss, Gary Naysmith. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Gary Naysmith has enjoyed an incredible start to his time at Edinburgh City and is a more than worthy winner of the Glen’s Manager of the Month award. My congratulations to him and the squad, and good luck to them for the remainder of the season.”

Naysmith added:“This award is 100% down to the players and is a great reflection on how well they have looked after themselves during lockdown and how well they have applied themselves in the games since we returned. I thank each and every one of them along with all my backroom staff and also the board of directors who have been nothing but helpful and supportive since I joined the club. Thank you everyone.”

Like this: Like Loading...