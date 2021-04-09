Both Hibs and Hearts have sent condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh who died aged 99 at Windsor Castle earlier today.

Hibs tweeted: “Everyone at Hibernian Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who had such a wonderful affinity with our city.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.”

Hearts tweeted: “Everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club is saddened by the passing of prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“We extend our sympathies to her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Rangers also sent their sympathies via social media.

