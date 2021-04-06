Rosebery Reservoir was frozen for the first time in ten years four weeks ago but the popular fishery opens to anglers for the season on Thursday (April 8).



The water level, which caused a delay in opening last season, is good and rainbow trout will be stocked ahead of opening day.



Dave Picken (pictured last year), the fishery manager, said they have been waiting for the COVID-19 restrictions to ease and the water temperature to rise before opening.



The prices and bag limit are the same last last year for the water near Temple in Midlothian and all permits must be bought before anglers start fishing.



Day tickets are 8am to dusk and an adult ticket including killing three fish is £23 and an adult and child, with a five fish limit, is £30. A seniors ticket allowing three fish is £15.

Evening and boat fishing will start next month (May) and you are advised to book well in advance as bosses are restricting numbers.



Dave stressed that COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, and he requested anglers to follow Government guidelines. Track and trace will be in operation and there is restricted parking.





