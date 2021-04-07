Ex-professional footballer, Mark Molloy, is looking to build on the incredible success he has enjoyed since launching Soccer Stars Academy (SSA) in 2017 by launching the business as a franchise.

Soccer Stars Academy, based in Airdrie, is a thriving children’s fun football class provider for kids aged between 18 months and nine years. It was established in 2017 by ex-professional footballer and P.E teacher Mark Molloy, along with his wife Siobhan, after realising there were limited quality football classes suited to their three-year-old son Louie.

With Louie lacking confidence and about to start nursery, Mark and Siobhan wanted something that would help develop his confidence and social skills. As a result, Mark decided to create his own football classes for kids which very much centred around the academy’s F.R.I.E.N.D.S acronym – Fun, Rewarding, Inclusive, Energetic, Nurturing, Develops Confidence and Skill Progression.

Fast-forward three years and Soccer Stars Academy is booming, and is currently running 28 classes per week, coaching over 500 kids, across Airdrie, Coatbridge, Wishaw, Hamilton, East Kilbride, Motherwell and Cumbernauld.

Mark explains: “Since the launch of Soccer Stars Academy we have been blown away with its success. High quality and fun football coaching for kids is in such high demand, and lockdown has just increased this demand as parents look to get their children out the house and involved in healthy, active and challenging activities with their friends.

“I have played football most of my life and growing up I played with various Scottish and English Premier League clubs including Celtic, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton, I have also represented Scotland at various youth group levels. After being forced to retire early from football due to injury, I then trained as a PE teacher and worked in secondary schools for over ten years. So all the experience and qualifications I have in football, plus teaching, has enabled me to create the perfect environment for children to not only learn football skills, but also boost their confidence, social and cognitive skills.

“We decided to franchise the business as it was the only way we could keep up with the overwhelming demand. A Soccer Stars Academy franchise is an affordable and profitable business that is proven to work. By following SSA’s carefully laid out business plan, which already has all the proven systems and processes in place, a franchisee could realistically have their SSA business in place, and up and running, within two months.

“There are so many legitimate reasons to invest with us, ranging from having a fantastic work/life balance and setting your own business hours, to giving a great service to your local community.”

