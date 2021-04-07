Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been charged after a stone was thrown at a tram in Edinburgh, smashing a window.

The incident occurred around 7.15pm in Bankhead Drive on Wednesday, 24 March.

The boys will be the subject of a report to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor said: “Throwing stones and other objects at public transport vehicles is extremely dangerous and we will not tolerate this mindless and destructive activity.

“Officers have been out speaking to youths in the community about the dangers and consequences of this behaviour as part of Operation Proust, and will continue these efforts over the coming weeks.

“Information from members of the public is vital in helping us quickly identify those involved in this type of criminality and we would encourage anyone who witnesses an incident to contact Police Scotland through 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...