Raffaele De Vita has been named Scottish League 2 Player of the Month for March after helping Edinburgh City to four wins out of four.
The Italian, on loan from Livingston, has made a massive impact since making the switch to Ainslie Park earlier in the season. His stand-out performances last month included a tremendous double in the 3-1 win against Stenhousemuir.
De Vita told the club website: “I’m delighted but I think there are at least five or six boys in the team that could have received it instead of me. We’re doing great as a team and it’s credit to every player, the manager and the staff.”
Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith was last week named League 2 Manager of the Month.