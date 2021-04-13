Raffaele De Vita has been named Scottish League 2 Player of the Month for March after helping Edinburgh City to four wins out of four.

The Italian, on loan from Livingston, has made a massive impact since making the switch to Ainslie Park earlier in the season. His stand-out performances last month included a tremendous double in the 3-1 win against Stenhousemuir.

27th March 2021 Edinburgh – RAFFAELE DE VITA strike finds the net during the SPFL League 2 fixture between Edinburgh City and Stenhousemuir at Ainslie Park Stadium, Edinburgh. The home side won 3-1 on the day. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

De Vita told the club website: “I’m delighted but I think there are at least five or six boys in the team that could have received it instead of me. We’re doing great as a team and it’s credit to every player, the manager and the staff.”

Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith was last week named League 2 Manager of the Month.

Like this: Like Loading...