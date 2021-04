Police Scotland is hosting an Online Police Recruitment Event for people from minority ethnic backgrounds.

The force is continuing to diversify their workforce, so they are able to represent a forever changing and more diverse Scotland.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The event will be held via Microsoft Teams on Thursday 15th April 2021 from 6.30pm – 8pm.

To sign up, please email your name and the date of the event to: recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Like this: Like Loading...