Police have issued a warning via social media to dog owners that they could be prosecuted if they fail to keep their pets under control.

The warning came after a farm animal was attacked in Bonaly Country Park near the Pentland Hills on Saturday.

April is peak lambing time in the Pentlands and farmers have the right to take action if a dog is harassing livestock.

In a statement Edinburgh Police said: “Following a sheep getting attacked by a dog in Bonaly Country Park this Saturday, can all dog owners please keep your dogs under close control or on a lead when out and about.

“Dog owners are liable to prosecution for failing to keep their dogs under control. #OpHarefield”

