Hibs’ midfielder Jackson Irvine had that feeling of déjà vu following the defeat to champions Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. Despite a good performance from the team, Hibs left Glasgow empty-handed after goals from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent.

A Kevin Nisbet header reduced the deficit bit despite piling on the pressure, Hibs were unable to grab a deserved equaliser although referee Don Robertson was the only person inside the stadium that knew why Ryan Porteous’s headed ‘goal’ was disallowed.

The referee had also incurred the wrath of the watching Hibs’ fans with a ridiculous booking of Martin Boyle who fell inside the area after being blocked by Connor Goldson as he attempted to get the ball. The Hibs’ striker didn’t claim for a penalty but it looked like Robertson couldn’t wait to produce a yellow card.

After the final whistle Irvine told Hibernian TV: “We had plenty of opportunities in the game and probably feel that we had enough to take something from the game today. It’s a little bit of a feeling of deja vu from the last game. The first goal was a bit similar, a scramble then the second was a fantastic strike for them.

“We build ourselves back in the game and Nizzy (Kevin Nisbet) scores with a fantastic header. It’s a strange feeling because you can’t be too critical of the performance from most of the players individually and collectively. I think we put a lot out there today and we created enough moments but I suppose that’s the difference and why they (Rangers) are where they are at this point in the season.

“Their moments of quality have led to them winning the game and a few missed chances from us. I haven’t seen the disallowed goal back but a few things haven’t gone our way and that’s left us frustrated.

“We have four big games left in the league and a cup game(against Stranraer) on Saturday which could put us in a great position and we have to just keep moving forward.

“We have to look at what we did well today, analyse where we could improve and take those things and add them to out game individually and collectively and look at what you can do more and what we as a group can improve upon to take forward for the rest of the season.

“There is still plenty to play for and we need to take those fine margins and turn them into our favour and that should hold us in good stead for the rest of the season.

Personally it’s been pleasing to be a part of these games and to see how much this group has grown in such short space of time since January.

“The manager said that we have earned the right to come here today and have a proper go and I feel we did that. We were disappointed about how we started the game in the first 20-minutes or so but after that all of us can look at ourselves and say we gave everything we had today.

“For myself I have built up a good relationship with the guys in midfield here and with the forward players as well. I feel like we have a good chemistry and we have been able to work on some good patters and forward passes and that’s led to a few goal-scoring opportunities.

