The Cancer Research UK superstore at Corstorphine Retail Park, Gylemuir Road opened again to customers today with staff and volunteers ready to try and claw back millions of pounds in lost sales, but they urgently need lockdown de-clutterers to drop off their donations with new or pre-loved bargains, fashion one-offs and homeware treasures once more.

Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by a staggering £300m over the next three years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with around 32,400 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland, the charity is determined to continue its mission.

Edinburgh superstore manager, Joe Orrock, said: “COVID-19 has hit us hard. Our shops typically contribute around £25 million each year to vital research, so we need to enlist the support of the whole community to help us fight back.

“Shopping really can save lives. That’s why we’re calling on everyone who’s had a spring-clean, wardrobe detox or cupboard clear out in lockdown to please bag up and bring in any unwanted items.

“Right now, we need quality clothing, shoes, books, homeware and accessories to help keep our tills – and bargain hunters – busy. Most important of all, the sale of these items helps to ensure we can keep making progress for people with cancer.

“We’re also on the lookout for volunteers to help with sorting and preparing donations and to serve in our shops. It’s ‘all hands on deck’ to help tackle the devastating loss of funding we’re facing.

“One in two people will get cancer in their lifetime**, which is why we’re absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.

“Our research has played a role in developing 8 of the world’s top 10 cancer drugs and we’re working every day to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease. But we can’t do it alone.

“Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on every pound raised. So, whether they shop, donate or volunteer their time – with the help of people across Edinburgh we believe that together we will beat cancer.”

Customers are a critical part of helping to get research back on track, so strict measures are being followed to ensure a safe shopping experience.

These include social distancing, hand sanitiser stations, cough guards at till points, face coverings and gloves for shop staff and volunteers, as well as additional cleaning.

Cancer Research UK was able to spend over £42 million in Scotland last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cancer Research UK superstore. The superstore is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 6.30pm, Saturdays, 9.30am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. The charity recommends phoning ahead before visiting, as safety measures may mean the storage space is limited.

For more information on Cancer Research UK shops or volunteering call the Edinburgh superstore on 0131 334 4050 or visit cruk.org/shops.

