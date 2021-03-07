Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash which took place on Cliftonhall Road, Newbridge around 8.10pm last night.

The crash involved a white Suzuki car and the 40-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and saw the crash, or who came upon the scene afterwards, to come forward.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3608 of 6 March.”

