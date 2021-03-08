Traveleads, an Edinburgh-based travel management company which is also based in Leeds, has bought over Omega Business Travel, moving to strengthen its place in the industry.

The company is part of the Global Travel Solutions Group (GTSG) which includes travel companies specialising in sport, business, group and leisure trips.

They are taking over Omega’s corporate services as well as two senior team members, readying themselves for a return to business travel later this year.



Paul Millington Group Managing Director Global Travel Solutions Group and Maggie Monteith UK Client Services Director Traveleads

Paul Millington, group managing director of GTSG, said: “We’re thrilled about our acquisition of Omega Business Travel and incorporating it into our business as we begin to return to normality. Omega aligns with our own priorities of providing bespoke travel solutions and essentially making lives easier for our customers.

“The pandemic has tested the travel industry but with positive updates on the vaccine rollout and the Prime Minister’s roadmap announcement last month, we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“Prior to the virus taking hold in March 2020, we had been preparing for the most exciting phase Traveleads had seen in its 40-year history. Having gone through a 12-month transformation project, we were poised to unveil a new era for the business before lockdown suddenly halted our plans. With real signs of recovery growing, we’re delighted that we have now been able to refocus on implementing this transformation.

“It’s been an exceptional year of change but I’m delighted by the response and attitude of our team and their resilience despite the extraordinary challenges. As a result, we’ve retained all of our customers and continue to receive wonderful feedback about the team’s response times, dedication and ability to adapt to the continually changing travel rules.

“We’re looking forward to easing out of lockdown as we have a big year ahead!”

Maggie Monteith, UK client services director at Traveleads, said: “We’re focused on creating an exceptional customer experience so we’re prioritising the development of superior technology and impeccable customer insight to add value for our travel partners. There’s lots to come this year and we’re incredibly excited.”

The company has also invested in new back office systems which will help staff work more seamlessly.

