Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a path through a wooded area south east of Newbattle Golf Club around 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are keen to trace a man in connection with the incident who is described as being 6ft in height, with a beard, pale skin, short brown hair, and had a local accent. He was wearing a blue hooded top, dark jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour of CID at Dalkeith Police Station said: “This is a particularly distressing incident for the woman, and I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area to come forward.

“I would like to appeal directly to three people who may have information which could assist our investigation.

“We would been keen to speak from a dog walker who is described as being in his 60s, of heavy build, wearing a black coat and jeans. He was walking a black Spaniel. It is understood he may have disturbed the suspect.

“We are also keen to trace a woman who was walking with her two children, one possibly riding a scooter, with a small white dog near to the tunnel at Newbattle Community Campus.

“There was also a man who was walking near the skate park, he is described as being in his mid to late 20s, with a beard, wearing a grey hat and darker grey hooded top. We would be keen to speak to him.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are using all available means to identify the person responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0603 of Monday, 8 March. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

