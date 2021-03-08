Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus driver was assaulted by a youth in the Drum Brae area around 10pm on Friday, 5 March.

A number 26 bus was travelling along Drum Brae Drive towards Corstorphine Hill when it came to a halt at a bus stop. A group of youths were attempting to tamper with the bus from outside, and when the driver got off to stop them, he was assaulted by one.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

He is described as 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing a black jacket.

The suspect was part of a group of youths, three males and one female, all aged between 15 and 18 years of age.

Inspector Johnny Elliott of Drylaw Police Station said: “This was an unprovoked assault on a man who was simply trying to do his job and it is vital we trace the individuals involved.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area on Friday evening and either witnessed the incident, or noticed a group of youths matching the above description behaving suspiciously, to get in touch.

“I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were on the roads at the time to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3774 of 5 March. Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

