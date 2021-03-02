Construction and property consultant Summers-Inman has appointed Angus Macdonald as Associate Director to head up its cost consultancy services in Scotland.

Based at the company’s new Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, his arrival marks a welcome return to the firm having previously worked for the company for four years from 2014 to 2018.

Vastly experienced in the industry, Mr Macdonald has worked in construction consultancy in Scotland for 27 years and is familiar with many aspects of the professional consultancy and contractor supply chains operating north of the border.

“It’s an exciting time to be rejoining Summers-Inman,” he said. “There is a lot of positivity around the company just now despite the challenges the country has faced.

“It’s a good fit for me and it feels good to be back. I know a lot of the people and how the business works and it was a familiar, friendly environment to come back into.

“There are a lot of plans to take the company forward in Scotland and I’m looking forward to being involved. We are in a good position with the client base we have and it’s a case of consolidating and using that base to take things forward with better times hopefully ahead.”

Mr Macdonald, who was born in Stornoway, returns to the business following three years at consultancy firm Arcadis.

He has a background in core cost consultancy, employer’s agent and development monitoring roles, including complex procurement procedures. With vast experience in the residential, student accommodation and university sectors, he also has varied refurbishment experience in live and operational environments.

He will primarily focus on and manage Summers-Inman’s established and highly regarded cost consultancy services in Scotland.

This will include the management of services on the Wheatley Group technical consultancy framework, Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association framework for professional services, Kingdom Housing Association consultancy services framework and The Royal Bank of Scotland development monitoring surveyor’s supplier panel, including other public and private sector clients.

Mr Macdonald is an experienced assessor for The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) and will oversee the training of all staff progressing to Chartered status, including apprentices and student placements.

Regional Managing Director, Aynsley Cheatley said: “We are delighted to welcome Angus back to Summers-Inman. Having worked with Angus previously, for almost four years, we very much look forward to working with him again.

“Angus is recognised in the local industry as being a first-class quantity surveyor and there is no one better placed to lead our teams, providing services on framework contracts and to other long-term established clients.

“He is extremely professional and driven and will support the business in our growth plans in Scotland, building on recent successes.”

Summers-Inman is also delighted to welcome Claire Green to its expanding Scottish team in Edinburgh as Assistant Quantity Surveyor.

Ms Green joins from Thomas & Adamson where she worked for seven years. She is currently in her third year of a BSc (Hons) Construction & Built Environment – Quantity Surveying degree at Edinburgh Napier University as a Graduate Apprenticeship and is also working through the RICS APC process.

Although she continues to study towards her degree qualification on a block release combining work experience with academic studies, Ms Green has been working as an Assistant Quantity Surveyor for the last five years and has considerable experience in all pre and post-contract quantity surveying services.

“This is a good step in my career and I’m involved in a lot of exciting projects, particularly in the residential sector,” she said. “The guys here have been very supportive and I’m really looking forward to getting more exposure to the industry.”

Regional Managing Director Aynsley Cheatley said: “Claire is a fantastic addition to our team. In the short time that she has worked for us she has already proved to be an excellent quantity surveyor and is adding significant value to the projects she is working on. We thoroughly look forward to working with Claire as she progresses her career with Summers-Inman.”

In addition to its Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Summers-Inman also has offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham and London, specialising in quantity surveying, project & programme management, building surveying, health & safety management and environmental advisory services.

Like this: Like Loading...