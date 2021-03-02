A city development that is breathing new life into one of Edinburgh’s former school buildings now has a second show apartment.

House-hunters visiting Boroughmuir by CALA Homes (East) can experience contrasting interior styles to help them to envisage their new lives within the 4.5m enhanced height and mezzanine spaces.

The new show apartment, by Glasgow-based Get Fully Furnished is designed to generate a calming atmosphere, with a colour scheme of Farrow and Ball’s Skimming Stone throughout, plus burnt orange and gold touches.

While each home in Boroughmuir is subtly different, owing to the careful refurbishment of former classrooms into modern homes, the new show apartment showcases a “Type 2A” apartment – the predominant style that will feature most in upcoming releases to market.

Director of Get Fully Furnished, Chris Kidd, said: “We wanted to show how varied these stunning Boroughmuir apartments can be and create something a bit more neutral and calming which gives a range of buyers, from professionals to second home buyers, that feeling of ‘I can see myself living here’.

“With that in mind, the scheme of the show home comprises neutral tones with gold accents and hints of burnt orange giving the space a warm feel.

“There are statements throughout – this is a brilliant space to allow designers’ to add special touches. The enhanced height ceilings have the wow factor – and that is matched by a large six-prong chandelier and contemporary feature wall.”

Plot 49 – Boroughmuir – Edinburgh – CALA Homes (East)

The apartment has been subtly inspired by the last year as well, with the master bedroom suite reminiscent of a plush hotel suite – and a second bedroom transformed into a permanent home office as homeworking becomes the ‘norm’ for many.

Chris added: “Real thought has gone into the homes here, with the second bedrooms complete with data and power points ready to go.

“Many of these second bedrooms look out into the central residents’ courtyard – and when we visited, we noted six or seven sets of home-workers already living here were using the spaces in this way.

“We therefore designed the space with a statement desk and work chair, and we’ve even presented some old photographs of Boroughmuir from around the 1920s which I think is a very symbolic and neat addition to the design.

“We have loved this project, it’s a seminal property and I think mixing the old with the new gives it a special charm.”

Boroughmuir is a particularly unique development for CALA Homes (East), as it involved a restoration and transformation of a 20th century school building into modern one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments.

Each of the Boroughmuir apartments comes with access to lifts, parking, and electric vehicle charging points along with a relaxing private residents’ courtyard, and all just minutes from open green space and walk and cycle ways.

Providing the best of both worlds, Boroughmuir is located in a quiet and peaceful residential area of the city, yet residents only need to walk around the corner to enjoy all the hustle and bustle that Bruntsfield has to offer.

The former home of Boroughmuir High School was an innovative design by renowned architect John Alexander Carfrae. One of the first buildings in Edinburgh to utilise a steel frame for architecture, it was constructed between 1911 and 1914.

Apartments for sale at Boroughmuir currently range from £375,000 — £955,000.

https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-of-scotland/boroughmuir/

Plot 49 – Boroughmuir – Edinburgh – CALA Homes (East)

Like this: Like Loading...