What The Fork Monarchs have introduced a speedway-world first on-demand subscription-based video service, EMTV+.



Thanks to the thoroughly committed efforts over many years of club historian Mike Hunter and the Edinburgh Speedway Videos team, the club possess an unparalleled selection of match footage stretching through many decades.



This enabled the popular EMTV:Rewind series last summer which gave inspiration to the new EMTV+ service.



The archive has now been opened and supporters can enjoy a curated range of matches on Monarchs own on-demand video subscription service – EMTV+. for £4.99 per month.



Supporters can see over 100 hours of footage including classic matches featuring some of the best riders to grace the shale.



The new service operates in the same vein as popular subscription services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.



New seasons will be regularly added with the service carrying at least four full seasons at all times on a rotational basis.



Full details are available at www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk/emtv

