SWPL 1 fixtures will resume on Sunday 4 April with training permitted from this week.

The decision was taken after consultation between Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) and the Scottish FA,

SWF and the SWPL 1 clubs are committed to completing a full season of 21 matches. Therefore, the final day of the 2020/21 season is scheduled for Sunday 6th June.

While there is a strong belief that a full season can be completed, final league positions can be declared after two full rounds of matches based on the COVID contingency rules agreed by all prior to the season commencing.

SWF Chair, Vivienne MacLaren, said: “We are delighted for all involved and those who support the game that there is an imminent return for SWPL 1 football. This has been the most competitive season in the history of the league and we’re confident that will continue as of Sunday 4th April.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the SWPL 1 clubs and our partners for their support. Our priority now is seeking a return for the whole of the girls’ and women’s game as soon as safely possible.”

Fixtures for the remainder of the 2020/21 SWPL 1 season will be released at 10:00 on Friday 12th March.

