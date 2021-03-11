Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to help trace 17 year-old Natasha Syme, who has been reported missing from Prestonpans.

She was last seen around noon on Wednesday, 10 March leaving the Prestonpans area. It is believed that she travelled to Edinburgh and may have been at Waverley train station around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Natasha is described as white, around 5ft 3 ins in height and of slim build with long brown hair. She was wearing a black, pink and blue Adidas top, blue jeans and white Nike trainers.

Inspector David Hughes said: “Our enquiries and searches to locate Natasha are continuing. She has previously travelled to the Markinch area of Fife and she also has links to the Glenrothes, and Cumbernauld areas. We are liaising with our colleagues in these areas as part of our ongoing enquiry.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Natasha, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact Musselburgh Police Office through 101 with reference 1575 of 10 March.”

Like this: Like Loading...