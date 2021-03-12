Jamie Hepburn MSP takes part in a virtual roundtable event hosted by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce on March 23 from 11am to 11.45am.



Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, will be online via Zoom and this meeting is an opportunity for the Minister to hear first-hand from businesses about their experience during the pandemic.



The Minister is particularly keen to explore how the Scottish Government can work collaboratively with business towards a sustainable economic recovery.



The chamber also hosts an E-Business Breakfast on 25 March from 9.30am to 10.30am.



Attendees have the opportunity to bring networking back into their lives through virtual breakout rooms and there will be an opportunity to share a 60 second pitch.



Finally, the chamber host a coffee and chat session on April 7 from 10am to 11am.



It is also via Zoom and here you can speak to chamber team and fellow members to let them know how your business is coping with the lockdown.



You can also share tips on how we can help each other in these unprecedented times.



The meeting will be joined by Ian Pilbeam, managing director of HR Dept Edinburgh & The Lothians, and the author of a recently-launched book which tells about an Edinburgh family who uprooted their life for a year to backpack around the world.

