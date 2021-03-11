A police investigation is underway after a man was found injured in a Dalkeith street.

Around 2:05pm yesterday afternoon emergency services responded to a call to Thorny Crook Gardens and discovered a 35-year-old man who was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with unspecified injuries.

In an effort to establish the exact location of the attack, extensive door-to-door enquiries were carried out in the immediate area. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is also being examined.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson said: “We are in the process of piecing together the circumstances of what has happened. The man was helped by a member of the public in Thorny Crook Gardens, however, we don’t believe the attack took place there.

“I am appealing to members of the public to think back and consider if they saw anything which could assist our enquiries. I would also ask motorists with dash cams to check their images as they could have caught an image which could assist in our investigation. Any small piece of information could prove relevant in our enquiries so please do get in touch.”

Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1760 of 10 March, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

