Police Scotland, in partnership with Edinburgh North East Foodbank and Edinburgh Community Foods have today launched the ‘Beat Hunger’ Campaign.

The North East of Edinburgh contains some of the highest levels of poverty in Scotland and this campaign is aimed at tackling food inequality and poverty funded by Police Scotland’s Local Partnership and Initiative Fund.

Local Community Sergeant Elaine McArthur-Kerr of Leith Police Station said : “As an organisation and as employees, we have a responsibility to improve the lives and futures of our community, particularly our children. This campaign will initially be open to identified groups within the foodbank community and thereafter extended to the wider community through referrals nominated by our partners.

“Recipients will be supplied with free additional support in the appropriately titled ‘Beat Box’, which will include a community cook book with recipes by Michelin Star Chef Martin Wishart. This book contains simple nutritious meals, which can be cooked using the most basic cooking facilities and includes step by step instructions and tips on food management. The recipes cater for those with no cookery skills and will provide an at home activity for families.

“Each week there will be fresh ingredients, supplied by Capital Wholesalers and the utensils required to cook a meal from the book. For example, this week launches with a butternut squash soup and following weeks will include main meals and a pudding.

“Information on family, financial and mental health support literature will also be included.

“Promoting wellbeing is key to ensuring the health and safety of our community and this is a fantastic opportunity to support some of the most vulnerable during unprecedented times and encourage positive lifestyle choices.

“Working together with partners, we can improve the quality of life for the people we serve.”

