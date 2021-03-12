Police Scotland’s Operation Proust will continue this weekend, with officers on patrol in different areas of Edinburgh to tackle antisocial behaviour on and around bus services.

There have been a number of incidents involving youths across the city over recent weeks, which have resulted in the disruption and even temporary termination of services.

The focus will be on ensuring services are able to run smoothly as well as deterring further incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminality.

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor said: “Bus drivers have and continue to provide an essential service to the public during this pandemic, including transport to and from hospitals. It is disgraceful that those who have continued to support our communities have been targeted in this way.

“Officers will be out in the community providing reassurance to the drivers and members of the public. Anyone caught engaging in antisocial behaviour or violence will be dealt with robustly.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved in the recent incidents and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact Police Scotland through 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

