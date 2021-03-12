Engineers from SP Energy Networks have started work in the Craiglockhart area on Friday to repair damage to an underground cable following a power cut on Thursday morning.

Power was temporarily lost in the Craiglockhart area of the capital just after 1am yesterday however it was restored to the 1,000 customers affected within the hour.

The power cut was a result of a high voltage cable fault and engineers worked quickly and safely to restore power to the customers affected.

While power is now restored, SP Energy Networks is still working to repair the cable fault and secure the energy supply. The fault location is outside the Water of Leith Conservation Trust, on the A70 Lanark Road between Craiglockhart Avenue and Inglis Green Road junctions and work is expected to last until Wednesday 17 March.

David Climie, District General Manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience our repair works cause and thank Edinburgh residents for their patience as we fix this fault.

“Our HV cables are responsible for transporting electricity to thousands of homes in the city, to ensure the network remains resilient and power continues to flow, we need to undertake work to repair the cable just now. While we know travel will be disrupted as a result of these works, we’ll keep it to a minimum with our teams working as quickly as possible to carry out the repairs.

“Traffic management measures are already in place and we expect the works to be fully completed by Wednesday next week.”

To keep up to date with the latest information, follow @SPEnergyNetwork on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...