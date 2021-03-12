Despite a lot of social media comment on the matter both yesterday and today, the Health Secretary denied on Friday that there was any difficulty with people in the 60 to 64 age group either in receiving notification of or having appointments for vaccinations in the NHS Lothian area.

Jeane Freeman MSP said: “We will continue to look and make sure that the vaccine management tool, and the booking system are working well together. We are constantly discussing with Royal Mail to make sure that the delivery schedules at their end are working week and they have been really helpful partners in prioritising those blue envelopes.”

The Health Secretary asked people to be patient and not to phone the helpline right now. She advises that 46% of these in the 60 to 64 year-old age bracket have now been vaccinated with a first dose. In January she announced that from the second tranche of letters the envelopes wold be blue to make them distinctive. Ms Freeman also advised then: “The letters will contain information about the time and place of your appointment and details on how to reschedule it if you are unable to attend.

“I would urge everyone to take up their appointment when they are offered one.”

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “Deeply worrying, getting emails from concerned constituents.”

Former Lord Provost Lesley Hinds tweeted her advice earlier, and then happily received her blue envelope on Friday morning:

If you are aged between 60-65, due for COVID-19 vaccine, live in Lothian not received an appointment letter then phone 0800 030 8013. I did this morning and appointment this Wednesday @NHS_Lothian how are promoting this information? — Lesley Hinds (@LAHinds) March 12, 2021

The helpline has a recorded message saying that these reports are inaccurate and that all those who have appointments after 20 March will receive a letter in the next few days. But helpfully if you would like to check whether you have an appointment then you can either telephone or enquire online. The helpline is 0800 030 8013 and the website is here.

There are several vaccination centres in Edinburgh and at present there are no available appointments in Lothian to allow you to change to a sooner date if yours is 27 March or after then.

Today 1,844,636 people have been vaccinated with their first dose and 149,409 have received their second dose.

There are vaccination centres at:

Edinburgh International Conference Centre

Strathbrock Health Centre Broxburn

Royal Highland Centre

Queen Margaret University

Pyramids Business Park in West Lothian

former Royal Bank of Scotland building Edinburgh Park

East Lothian Community Hospital

Midlothian Community Hospital

Sighthill Health Centre

Gracemount Medical Centre

Craigmillar Medical Centre

Leith Community Treatment Centre

Pennywell Allcare Centre

Howden Health Centre

Strathbrock Partnership Centre

