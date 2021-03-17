Police have charged 18 people following a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents on buses in the capital.

Officers from Operation Proust have been working with Lothian Buses to tackle anti-social behaviour and have been patrolling on buses, in vehicles and on foot in the areas said to be affected by the incidents.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

On Monday night eight buses were struck with objects and Lothian Buses suspended services on Gilmerton Road and Old Dalkeith Road between 19.25 and 20.50.

Previously services into Clermiston were suspended for a weekend following a serious attack in Drumbrae on 5 March.

Ch Insp Sarah Taylor, local area commander for north-west Edinburgh, said: “This is completely senseless behaviour and could lead to serious injury or even death.

“I would ask those who did this, how would you feel if it was your family member sitting at that window that smashed, or your friend driving the vehicle that was hit with a rock?

“This behaviour must stop. We will continue to investigate these incidents and seek to ensure offenders are held accountable for their actions”

