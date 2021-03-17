Police are appealing for information after concern was raised regarding a person last seen on the Forth Road Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, 9 March.

Officers received a report that, around 12.45am, the individual was seen acting in a concerning manner. Searches were carried out, including with air support, however they have not been traced since that time.

During the searches, a beige and green jacket was recovered from the bridge. Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether this can help identify the person in question.

Inspector Gavin Cameron, from Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “Following a week of enquiries, we are sadly no closer to identifying the individual or ensuring their wellbeing.

“We are releasing an image of the jacket which was recovered, in the hope that someone may recognise it and come forward.

“We are asking for any information which could help our investigation. If you believe you may be able to help, please call 101, quoting incident 0617 of 9 March.”

Like this: Like Loading...