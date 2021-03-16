A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident in Drylaw which resulted in a 35-year-old man suffering serious injuries which took place on Tuesday 9 March.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 17 March, 2021.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a black Dacia Sondero vehicle in the vicinity of Wester Drylaw Drive on the afternoon of Tuesday 9 March and in particular to the occupants of a small white VW Caddy van that was seen in the area at this time.

“I also urge motorists with dash cams to check their footage as they may have captured images which would assist our investigation.

“There will be additional patrols in the area and local residents are encouraged to speak to these officers if they have any information or concerns as it is vital that we trace everyone responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1880 of 9 March 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

