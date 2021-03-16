Police are appealing for information from the public after a car was stolen from a property in Broxburn last weekend.

Between 10.30pm on Saturday 13 March and 9am on Sunday 14 March the keys for a silver coloured Range Rover sport were stolen through the letterbox of a property on Nicol Road, before the car was driven off in an unknown direction.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Police were contacted when the owner noticed the car was missing in the morning.

Detective Constable Alan Gibson said: “It is completely unacceptable to take what does not belong to you and therefore it is vital we trace the person responsible and get the car back to its owner.

“We have carried out local enquiries however are asking anyone with personal security cameras in the area to get in touch with police, you may have information that can help us.

“We would also ask anyone who has seen a silver coloured Range Rover with the registration number DE10 COM to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0912 of Sunday 14 March 2021. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.

Like this: Like Loading...