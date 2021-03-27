Get your designer trainers at the ready, St James Quarter is to open the first phase on 24 June.

St James Quarter has natural ventilation throughout the development with easy access from other main streets, various means of arrival by public transport and 1600 car parking spaces.

The phase one opening line-up of one of the most significant UK city centre transformations undertaken in the last few years will bring together brands from global to local, combining convenience and luxury with an offering that includes; Zara, Mango, Pull & Bear, Rituals, H&M, Kurt Geiger, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, as well as Dune, Bross Bagels and Salerno Pizza, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. The centre will also see many exciting brands making their Scotland debuts with; Peloton, Bonnie & Wild, & Other Stories, Bershka and Stradivarius offering their exciting products in Edinburgh for the first time.

As we told you yesterday, one of the spaces in Bonnie & Wild will be occupied by Masterchef winner Gary McLean in his first solo restaurant.

St James Quarter PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

John Lewis has also announced it will reopen in the middle of May after a multi-million pound refurbishment. Welcome news indeed when the store is closing in other cities such as Aberdeen. It will be accessible on the corner of Leith Street and Little Kings Street, ahead of its entrance within St James Quarter becoming accessible in June.

Still to come in the latter phases of the development over the next 18 months will be an enticing mix of more shops, restaurants and bars, a W Edinburgh, a boutique Everyman Cinema, a Roomzzz Aparthotel, 152 New Eidyn residential apartments, and an unrivalled guest experience providing customers with an enviable events programme in a range of new and attractive public spaces.

Martin Perry, Director of Development at Edinburgh St James, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening the first phase of the Quarter to the public. After a very long and challenging year, it’s a moment many of us have been waiting for.

“This is a significant moment in Edinburgh’s history, and we can’t wait to share what lies behind the quarter with the people of Edinburgh and beyond. A new normal demands a new kind of destination – a development that can respond to an ever-changing situation we are living with, one that serves the needs of its community as well as visitors to the city.We are working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure we create a safe space for shoppers to escape and enjoy. Our team is working tirelessly to ensure the appropriate safety measures will be in place and ensure we create a destination that can be truly enjoyed for generations to come.”

