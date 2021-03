A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with robbery after a 15-year-old boy had his bike stolen in Livingston.

The incident happened on a path off Eliburn Road, between the junctions with Foxknowe Place and Folyburn Place, around 4pm on Wednesday, 24 March.

A police investigation was carried out and an appeal was made on the force’s social media platforms which was widely shared.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

