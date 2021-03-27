Police Scotland have warned Hearts fans to stay away from a planned protest at Tynecastle as they won’t hesitate to “enforce the law”.

Hearts fans were angered by the club’s shock Scottish Cup defeat to Highland League side Brora Rangers earlier this week and social media has been flooded with calls for supporters to gather at the stadium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of social media posts about a potential gathering outside Tynecastle on Saturday, 27 March.

“We would urge people to follow coronavirus laws by staying at home.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to encourage people to do the right thing to avoid the spread of the disease.

“However, where officers encounter blatant breaches of the legislation they will not hesitate to enforce the law where necessary to ensure public safety.

The club also urged anyone planning to protest outside the stadium to stay at home amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

A statement on the website read: “We completely respect the right of any and all of our supporters to make their voices heard and feelings known in a peaceful and law-abiding manner. However we are aware, from social media, that there is the suggestion of a fans protest at Tynecastle Park on Saturday prior to our Championship fixture with Queen of The South.

“We do not need to remind anyone that we are still in the midst of worldwide pandemic during which our focus has at all times been on ensuring the safety and security of everyone at Tynecastle. Nor do we need to remind you that it is unlawful for crowds to gather in public places due to current Covid restrictions. We must, therefore, urge all fans, in the strongest possible manner, not to congregate at Tynecastle Park on Saturday.”

Several banners demanding that Robbie Neilson and Ann Budge leave the club have already appeared in Gorgie.

