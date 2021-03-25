Hibernian Community Foundation’s ‘If You Know Your History’ returns for another 6 episode series providing fans with access to former club legends who have worn the famous green and white jersey.

Over the coming weeks the Foundation will speak to some fans favourites and revisit some of the top European nights in the clubs history.

They will relive the night Hibs put four past Barcelona and five past Napoli.

Fans can register for a single call or all episodes here.

If You Know Your History aims to bring everyone together and reduce social isolation.

The charity appreciates that the visit to Easter Road Stadium on match day is the highlight of many community members week, and they hope that through these calls they can bring Hibernian Football Club History back to you at home!

Calls are open to everyone – If you have a question for our guest you can also email us in advance to ensure we have it included in our Q & A.

Week 1 – March 30th – Nick Colgan

Week 2 – April 13th – Ivan Sproule

