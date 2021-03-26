On Friday evening Edinburgh will be lit up in red and green to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, on behalf of Council of Bangladeshi’s in Scotland (CBS) and Bangladesh Samity (BS) has requested both Edinburgh Airport and Historic Environment Scotland to assist with the illumination of landmark buildings in red and green.

The Lord Provost has also instructed that the flag of Bangladesh will be flown from the City Chambers.

Foysol Choudhury MBE, Chair of Edinburgh & Lothian Regional Equality Council said: “UK’s Bangladeshi community has disproportionately suffered from the impact of Covid-19. Tonight, we pay tribute to all those affected by the pandemic and thank all frontline staff who serve selflessly despite the increased personal risks. I would also like to thank the Lord Provost and The City of Edinburgh Council for all their help and support.”

Abdal Ullah, Founder of The British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration and Trustee of BBPI Foundation said: “In celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence, the iconic UK Building’s has lit up in the colours of the Bangladeshi flag. The red and green reminds us of the struggle for liberation and the elation of freedom. We also recognise the resilience of the many thousands in the British Bangladeshi community and the massive contribution they make to Britain.”

#Freedom50 is the hashtag for the day.

