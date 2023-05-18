The chair of the Scottish Parliament cross party group on Bangladesh, Foysol Choudhury MSP, met with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, HE Sheikh Hasina, in London when the Prime Minister was there for the Coronation.
Mr Choudhury said: “It was an honour to meet with HE Sheikh Hasina, to discuss current affairs in Bangladesh.
“It is always a privilege to meet with HE Sheikh Hasina to learn more about her work and dedication to important matters such as women’s equality, climate change and healthcare equity.
“We discussed Bangladesh’s humanitarian response to the 2017 Rohingya Crisis and how Bangladesh can maintain support for its Rohingya refugee population.
“We also reflected on exciting developments in infrastructure such as the Padma Bridge and discussed how Scotland, the UK and Bangladesh can build stronger relationships around industry and knowledge sharing.
“I look forward to taking these discussions back to The Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Bangladesh and it is hoped that the CPG will soon be able to visit Bangladesh to see developments such as the Padma Bridge.
“I hope that the Scottish Parliament’s CPG on Bangladesh will help to build stronger relationships and shared cooperation between Scotland and Bangladesh.”
The Cross Party Group exists to promote and enhance understanding between Scotland and Bangladesh at cultural, social, academic, political and economic levels.
