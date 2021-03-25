This week Police Scotland are supporting Child Protection Scotland’s #KeepingKidsSafeOnline campaign.

Lots of children have been online for longer during the pandemic, meaning more children have been at risk of online abuse.

Parents and carers can play a big part by helping keep their kids safe from online abuse and exploitation.

Encourage your children to be careful about sharing too much information with someone they’ve never met and check who they’re talking to online.

More information available here

If you’re concerned that your child is or has been a victim of online abuse or exploitation, take action immediately. Phone police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Like this: Like Loading...