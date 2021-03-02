Police are appealing for the public’s help to reduce antisocial behaviour on or around buses.

Operation Proust has been set up following an increase in such activity which resulted in a number of buses being damaged and services disrupted.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

Lothian Buses provide critical services for key workers and those required to make essential journeys – any disruption to these services will have a significant knock on effect to all users.

The joint operation between Police Scotland and Lothian Buses has been set up to educate young people, identify those responsible and to keep staff and passengers safe by tackling disorder and antisocial behaviour.

If you have any information about damage being caused to buses, contact Police Scotland via 101. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Like this: Like Loading...