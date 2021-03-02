Mauda is a womenswear brand primarily focussed on adaptive and universal design. Launched in January 2021, the brand operates from a micro-factory in Edinburgh.

In addition to Mauda’s own collection designed and made in Scotland, the brand also offers selected pre-owned items restored and adapted to help improve the dressing experience via their Fashion (Re)served. Mauda is taking part in the first-ever Made in UK Day on Tuesday 9th March 2021 in an effort to highlight the benefits of shopping local.

More than 65 million people live in the UK and if everyone bought just one item made in the UK worth £20 on Made in UK Day it would be worth £1.3 billion.

Kate Hills, founder of Made it British said: “It has never been more important to buy products that are made in the UK and support local manufacturing. By pledging to buy products that are made in the UK you are lowering your carbon footprint, saving essential skills, helping local economies and creating job opportunities. We want everyone to get behind Made in UK Day to celebrate the wonderful makers that we have in the UK.”

The Made in UK Day campaign has been created to celebrate 10 years since former retail buyer Kate Hills started the Make it British blog to champion all the products which are made in the UK. In the past ten years the Make it British site has been visited by more than 6.5 million people looking to buy UK-made products and search for UK manufacturers.

This year alone there has been a 68% increase in enquiries since the UK left the EU’s single market and customs union.

Mauda is taking part because they say they believe in the exceptional quality of UK-made goods and the importance of investing in the local economy whilst retaining and promoting UK craftsmanship.

Consumers can get involved in the campaign by pledging to buy something that is made in the UK on 9 March and asking their favourite brands and retailers what, if anything, that they sell is made in the UK.

They are also encouraged to share pictures of products that they have bought, or own, that are made in the UK on social media using the hashtag #madeinukday.

madeinukday.co.uk.

