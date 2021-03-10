Heineken want to relieve the apparent boredom of working from home by delivering beer to your window.

Scottish comedian Eleanor Morton could be delivering pints to your window on 8 April.Welcome to the world’s first ‘Wind0.0w Service’, which is on tour to Edinburgh.

Here’s how it works:

All you have to do is ask. You can apply to the ballot for a chance of having a window delivery by visiting www.wind00wservice.com which will go live at 00.01 on Wednesday morning. 

Picture the scene: a home worker is sat in their spare bedroom turned makeshift home office, on yet another video call, when there’s a knock at the window. In place of the normal view outside there’s now a bar suspended in the sky from the arm of a cherry picker, staffed by a celebrity bartender pouring a fresh pint of draught Heineken 0.0.

And who better to staff the cherry picker bar in Edinburgh and bring a smile to people’s faces than comedian, actor and writer Eleanor Morton? 

Eleanor Morton said: “A cherry picker on a bar delivering pints through people’s windows is something I would likely joke about happening in one of my comedy sketches, but it will become a reality as I find myself actually staffing this bar in my hometown! I’m very excited to bring this new service to people working from home, giving them a beer break they deserve after a tough year.”

Matt Saltzstein, Beer Unit Director at Heineken said: “Heineken 0.0 is all about saying ‘now you can’. Now you can enjoy a beer break while working from home with a tasty alcohol-free option. We wanted to bring this message to home workers in a memorable way – and attaching a bar to the end of a cherry picker to create the first ever window service certainly fits the bill. With alcohol-free drinks more popular than ever we can’t wait to put smiles on people’s faces and 0.0 beers in their hands, through their windows!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.