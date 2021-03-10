A police investigation is underway after a man was found seriously injured in the Drylaw area yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Wester Drylaw Drive around 5pm and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.50pm on Tuesday, 9 March, police were called to a report of a man found injured in Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh.

“He was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Corstorphine CID through 101, quoting incident number 1880 of Tuesday, 9 March.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

