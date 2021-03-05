Former Hibs midfielder Dean Shiels has been appointed manager of Northern Irish Premiership club Dungannon Swifts.

Magherafelt born Shiels, started his professional career at Premier League side Arsenal FC playing under Arsene Wenger but made no first team appearances before moving on to Hibs under manager Tony Mowbray.

Shiels played 145 times for the club, scoring 31 goals and was in the squad that won the CIS League Cup in 2007. He will replace Kris Lindsay who left the club last month.

Swifts have not won in six games and lost 4-1 to Warrenpoint Town earlier this week. They currently sit at the bottom of the table.

Shiels has recently worked as Assistant Manager of Northern Ireland’s Women’s Team where his father, Kenny, is the manager. He was an integral part of guiding the senior women’s side to their first ever Euro Finals play-offs which will be played in April.

Dungannon Swifts FC Chairman, Keith Boyd, is thrilled to appoint Shiels and said: “I’m delighted that Dean has agreed to become our new manager. He has been getting rave reviews as a coach with the Senior Women’s International team and I’m sure he will bring the experience he has gathered from that into the job. I’m really looking forward to working alongside him and I wish him every success!”

Shiels added: “I’m delighted to join Dungannon Swifts, from the moment I met with the club it felt the right decision for me and I’m grateful to Keith and the board for the opportunity.

“The club is going through a difficult period on the pitch at this moment and I’m fully aware of the challenge ahead but I’m excited to take it head on. I have a strong belief on how the game should be played and I will guarantee I will give everything to put a team on the pitch to compete and be successful.”

Photo of Dean Shiels with Chairman Keith Brown courtesy of Dungannon Swifts.

