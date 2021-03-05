The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who appeared at today’s media briefing along with Professor Jason Leitch the National Clinical Director.
The statistics in Scotland as at 5 March 2021 are shown below and display one of the lowest test positivity rates in recent months. The First Minister has confirmed that 96% of those in the 65-69-year-old age bracket have now had their first dose, and 39% of those aged 60-64.
The message is very much still Stay at Home but the First Minister said that “at long last there are better days ahead”.
Professor Leitch explained the four data points which matter and which show a better picture and declining numbers. Today the cases are below 500 and the last time that happened was the end of September 2020. The test positivity rate is also below 5% and the last time that happened was also end of September last year. Twelve local authority areas are now below 70 per 100,000.
The hospitalisation figures are also reducing. Professor Leitch explained that the way to look at this is over the seven day average. The number of daily admissions is 50 people per day and the last time this was the same was the first week in October last year.
The death numbers are also looked at over seven days and it is the daily figures which are examined. The seven day average is now 17 per day and the last time this was the case was at 25 October 2020.
As at 28 February 2021, 9,580 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest this month)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|3 March 2021
|543
|77
|24,377
|2.6%
|35
|7,371*
|69
|750
|203,555
|1,661,879
|35,623
|92,550
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2020
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.