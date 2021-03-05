Almost 4,000 fewer crimes have been recorded in Edinburgh, while the country continues to address the ongoing #Coronavirus pandemic.

The Police Scotland Q3 Management Information data was published for the period of April 1 to December 31, 2020, which shows that overall crime in the city has fallen by 3,810 incidents, compared to the same period the previous year.

With coronavirus restrictions having been in place throughout 2020, much of the Capital’s population remained at home for large parts of the year and this has played a role in reducing the number of domestic housebreaking, with 287 fewer reports being made.

There has once again been a rise in fraud offences, with over 200 more crimes reported during the third quarter of 2020/21. This increase is in line with the national increase in trend, which is linked mainly to online fraud.

Road Policing Officers have continued to actively police the city’s road network and this targeted focus has seen a 5% increase in overall detection for motoring offences and an increase in drivers being detected for drink driving and dangerous driving offences.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “While I have no doubt that coronavirus has had some impact on our recorded crime numbers, a fall of almost 4,000 offences is welcome. In particular, I am very encouraged by the fall in acquisitive and violent crime, as well as the significant reduction in road casualties.

“Once again though, I am disappointed by the rise in drink-driving offences and want to make it clear that the chances of being caught driving while under the influence of both alcohol and drugs has never been higher. Please don’t risk it.

