Crime has fallen within the Lothians and Scottish Borders, while the country continues to address the ongoing #Coronavirus pandemic.

Police Scotland’s Q3 Management Information data for the period of April 1 to December 31, 2020, was issued today which shows that overall crime has reduced by 581 incidents, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The coronavirus restrictions that have been in place over the past year have seen large numbers of the division’s population staying at home and this has likely attributed to the reduction in domestic housebreaking incidents occurring, with 135 fewer offences reported.

The division continues to tackle all forms of domestic abuse and target perpetrators of these offences. This has resulted in an increase in the detection rate, while a rise in domestic abuse crimes has been observed.

In total, 423 further domestic offences have been recorded, as well as additional 29 offences under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, Divisional Commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, said: “While it is too early to full understand the impact of coronavirus on crime levels, I am encouraged by the overall fall in crime within the division and I thank my officers for their continued efforts.

The vital work of our PPU has seen an increase in detections for sexual offences, however online crime continues to increase such as taking, distributing and possession of indecent images of children and communicating indecently. In addition it is noted reported crimes of rape have decreased, however it is recognised that this is an under reported crime type and our specially trained officers continue to work with partner agencies to ensure support is provided to all who wish to report crimes of a sexual nature.”

