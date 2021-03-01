FetLorYouth Club have appointed a new director to help with the club’s charity work.

The North Edinburgh charity which works with young people has appointed Richie Adams someone who has a great deal of leadership experience as well as a passion to support young people to achieve their potential.

Dr Adams says this is a ‘homecoming’ as he can now give back to the community he has served in his entire career.

He was previously a community police officer here and knows the area of north Edinburgh including Drylaw, Muirhouse and Pilton very well.

His passion for supporting those in need is evidenced by his chairmanship role at Edinburgh Community Food.

He retired from Police Scotland with the rank if superintendent and served in Glasgow as well as Edinburgh. He led on a number of strategic projects for policing. He then served a successful term as Director of Education in the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service.

Andrew Barrie, FetLor’s chairman, said: “Richie’s appointment marks a real milestone for FetLor, at a time when young people need the charity’s services more than ever.

“The impact of the pandemic on young people has been profound. Richie is now working hard to get our resources to where young people need us most.

“It’s important that we develop partnerships across youth work in north Edinburgh and Richie is seeking to strengthen links with existing partners and forge new associations so we can reach the young people who really need us.

“Richie’s wealth of experience will drive this work forward. His collaborative approach will help build FetLor’s team so that we can continue to foster an environment where young people can build their confidence and go on to lead fulfilling lives.”

Prior to the pandemic, FetLor Youth Club was able to provide space for over 400 young people in the north of Edinburgh to feel safe, empowered and listened to.

The current restrictions have forced the Club’s youth outreach to be brought online.

Richie Adams

Richie (51), said: “I’m really excited and proud to join the dedicated team at FetLor at this crucial time.

“FetLor has a long history of doing exceptional work to support young people in the north of Edinburgh. At this time, its services are needed more than ever.

“Many young people feel their mental health has suffered during lockdown and others have disengaged from school. At FetLor we are working hard to support our young people during these difficult times.

“We have partnered with a local school to support children who have become disengaged. Our youth team is also hosting regular one to one Zoom calls with a number of young people, helping them get through these most challenging of times.

“As we look towards delivering our service in a post Covid environment there will be much to do. We are looking forward to working with partners and to the community to work out how best to serve our young people as restrictions lift.”

