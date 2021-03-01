Police are appealing for information following a series of robberies and housebreakings which are believed to be linked which include a robbery within a property at Ferniehill Grove around 7.55pm last night.

Five unidentified men all described as being between 25-30-years-old forced entry to the property, stealing personal items and electronic equipment.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News*

One is descried as being 6ft tall and of a heavy build. He was wearing a dark blue ski mask, dark blue Reebok hooded top and black/grey trousers.

Another man is described as being 5ft 8in tall and wearing a red ski mask with light bits, a dark hoody and tracksuit bottoms.

The remaining three men are described as being of skinny build and wearing a dark blue ski mask and dark clothing.

They are believed to have made off from the address in a grey or silver Vauxhall Insignia car.

The incident is being treated as having potential links to two recent incidents in the city. The first happened around 3.30pm on Sunday, 21 February where a report was received of three suspects, all wearing dark clothing and ski masks, forcing entry to an address on Saughton Road. They made off in what was described as a blue Vauxhall saloon car.

The other incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday, 24 February on Sinclair Police where two suspects wearing dark clothing and face masks were disturbed while attempting to force entry to a property on Sinclair Place.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of Edinburgh Division CID said: “Our enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing and, while we are keeping an open mind, we believe they are potentially linked.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to get in touch with us, particularly if you have seen a grey, silver or blue Vauxhall saloon car acting suspiciously in the areas. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3519 of 28 February or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...