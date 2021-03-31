The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
There are no daily briefings unless there are major announcements in the coming weeks leading up to the election.
The statistics in Scotland as at 31 March 2021 are shown below.
The First Minister confirmed on Tuesday that planned relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions will all go ahead from 2 April 2021. Stay at home will be changed to Stay Local, so you must stay in the local authority area where you live, recognising that different rates of infection apply in different council areas.
All other immediate changes from 5 April will apply – including these: more students can enter college and university campuses, non-contact sports for 12-17 year olds, retail click and collect services, car showrooms, and garden centres can all proceed. And yippee hairdressers can open on 5 April for appointments only.
The advice for now is to work from home and employees are reminded of their statutory duty in that regard.
As at 28 March 2021, 9,958 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland. These figures are updated each Wednesday.
The BBC has explained that from 24 March:
- Live briefings will only be broadcast on BBC One in Scotland when it is expected that “major new information” will be shared – such as a formal review of restrictions
- If a UK government briefing is broadcast live on BBC One in Scotland, there will be additional coverage so Scottish parties can respond
- The BBC will consider the significance of the public health information which is expected to be discussed, and requirements on impartiality, when deciding whether to broadcast other government briefings. It is expected that these briefings would be shown on BBC Scotland or the BBC News Channel
- If a live briefing is led by a Scottish government minister, members of the other main parties will be invited to contribute to the coverage
Special Ofcom rules for broadcasters around impartiality take effect in the lead up to elections in the UK.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|31 March 2021
|542
|73
|28,144
|2.1%
|6
|7,602
|21
|237
|218,432
|2,464,069
|42,984
|354,756
|30 March 2021
|411
|17,468
|2.8%
|12
|7,596
|23
|250
|2,436,398
|38,752
|338,443
|29 March 2021
|352
|44
|12,456
|3.2%
|0
|7,584
|22
|259
|217,749
|2,409,826
|38,060
|326,263
|28 March 2021
|422
|81
|17,627
|2.6%
|0
|7,584
|22
|264
|217,127
|2,385,709
|44,508
|312,320
|27 March 2021
|563
|119
|25,519
|2.4%
|6
|7,584
|26
|283
|216,705
|2,358,807
|50,875
|294,714
|26 March 2021
|543
|94
|24,886
|2.4%
|6
|7,578
|26
|296
|216,142
|2,322,832
|53,699
|279,814
|25 March 2021
|701
|157
|31,946
|2.4%
|10
|7,572
|32
|310
|215,599
|2,285,711
|50,083
|263,236
|24 March 2021
|692
|3.1%
|3
|7,562
|31
|321
|215,075
|2,249,612
|48,521
|249,252
|23 March 2021
|495
|107
|15,217
|3.6%
|7
|7,559
|28
|341
|214,383
|2,214,672
|42,847
|235,671
|22 March 2021
|359
|46
|10,759
|3.7%
|0
|7,552
|33
|353
|213,888
|2,182,400
|42,368
|225,096
|21 March 2021
|532
|104
|21,010
|2.9%
|0
|7,552
|31
|344
|213,529
|2,144,940
|72,575
|220,188
|20 March 2021
|488
|85
|19,947
|2.7%
|8
|7,552
|31
|367
|212,997
|2,085,525
|207,028
|19 March 2021
|655
|138
|25,080
|2.9%
|8
|35
|397
|212,509
|2,066,460
|52,793
|201,435
|18 March 2021
|624
|134
|26,282
|2.7%
|7
|7,536
|38
|405
|211,854
|2.023,002
|51,405
|192,100
|17 March 2021
|625
|105
|23,451
|3.0%
|12
|7,529
|38
|422
|211,230
|1,981,818
|49,298
|181,879
|16 March 2021
|597
|81
|17,208
|3.8%
|7
|7,517
|42
|440
|210,605
|1,943,507
|43,463
|170,892
|15 March 2021
|456
|70
|11,261
|4.7%
|0
|7,510
|40
|447
|210,008
|1,908,991
|22,201
|161,945
|14 March 2021
|484
|75
|16,261
|3.3%
|2
|7,510
|40
|461
|209,552
|1,888,697
|25,362
|160,038
|13 March 2021
|639
|97
|23,284
|3.4%
|8
|7,508
|38
|479
|209,068
|1,867,123
|29,328
|156,250
|12 March 2021
|682
|102
|22,596
|3.4%
|17
|7,500
|38
|512
|208,429
|1,844,636
|26,812
|149,409
|11 March 2021
|591
|73
|26,761
|2.5%
|22
|7,483
|42
|556
|207,747
|1,825,800
|25,315
|141,433
|10 March 2021
|691
|96
|24,998
|3.1%
|20
|7,461
|50
|582
|207,156
|1,809,158
|28,855
|132,760
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|8 March 2021
|501
|67
|11,529
|5.0%
|1
|7,422
|59
|654
|205,999
|1,774,659
|17,711
|118,732
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|6 March 2021
|555
|72
|22,992
|3.0%
|12
|7,421
|63
|639
|205,108
|1,743,869
|32,081
|114,081
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|3 March 2021
|543
|77
|24,377
|2.6%
|35
|7,371*
|69
|750
|203,555
|1,661,879
|35,623
|92,550
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2020
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
