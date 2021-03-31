Edinburgh based cancer charity FACE has purchased a special shower chair which has been delivered to Ward 75 at the Western General Hospital.

The funds raised through FACE provide the “little things” that make a difference to patients and families who have been affected by cancer and the chair has already done that for the ward and patients they care for, including those receiving treatment for cancer.

Staff Nurse Cathy Stanton passed on the thanks of everyone connected to Ward 75 for their kind gesture.

She said: ‘It will enable us to shower patients with multiple care needs who would otherwise only be able to be washed in bed’.

FACE (Fighting Against Cancer in Edinburgh (and South East Scotland) is run entirely by volunteers, who have directly or indirectly been impacted by cancer.

There are no paid members of staff and no offices to maintain which allows FACE to keep administration costs down to a minimum and maximise the funds that are available to provide help.

Last year the charity provided new furniture in Outpatients, Toilet Bags for emergency stays, Belongings Bags and the Wedding Box. Normally they would have funded a Lapland trip for children affected by cancer however this had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

FACE continue to support complimentary therapies by providing fresh flowers, newspapers each day as well as maintaining Amanda’s garden, keeping a watch over the FACE Garden as the transformation of the ECC gets underway

Oner £1.5m has been raised since 1995 which has been spent on redecorating quiet rooms and the Bereavement Suite, Providing special beds and shower reclining chairs, new duvets, mirrors, curtains, chairs and TVs, and turbans and bandanas for patients losing their hair.

Also beautiful paintings to brighten up wards, I Pods, music to the ears, for those in for a scan and WiFi to keep connected family and friends.

These are just some things that have made such a difference since FACE began.

To donate to this worthwhile charity click here.

