The UK Government has opened a new walk-through coronavirus testing centre at Oxgangs Library.

The test centre is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history. In Scotland, this comprises 8 drive through sites, 38 walk-through sites, 42 mobile units, plus the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which is working round the clock to process samples.

In Scotland, the UK Government is providing all COVID testing and test processing apart from that conducted by the NHS. Around two thirds of all daily tests are provided by the UK Government, in support of Scotland’s health services.

Tests must be booked in advance at: www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816.

People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste).

Like this: Like Loading...